Ken R. Casperson

OWATONNA — Ken Casperson of Owatonna died April 17, 2021 at Birchwood Cottages in Owatonna. A private family Celebration of Life is planned for July, 2021.
Ken was born July 21, 1935 in Owatonna, son of Albert and Minnie (Brocker) Casperson. He went to Owatonna High School, class of 1954.
Ken married Mavis Miller on Sept. 11, 1954, in Waseca, MN. They raised five children. When first married, Ken owned and operated Ken's Standard station, his motto being, "Even if you don't need anything, stop in and say hello".
He later worked at Harland's Tire Service, as the Farm/Truck guy for several years, and then worked at Mr. D's Owatonna Ford as a mechanic. His last job was at Deutsch Construction in New Prague, where he sandblasted and painted trucks and heavy equipment, retiring in 2010.
He played Men's League Hockey for several years. He was a member of the Owatonna Hockey Club, coaching for 15 years. His players called him "Mr. C." Many parents wrote glowing letters to Dad expressing how much they appreciated him being a great coach and role model for their boys.
Dad's interests included: all sports, especially hockey and the Vikings, but mostly he loved cars and pickups, driving them, fixing and painting them, and restoring classics. His favorite was his red '66 Ford Mustang convertible. Dad and Mom enjoyed going to the cities, dining out and shopping together, appreciating the finer things in life.
Preceding him in death were his parents, wife, Mavis, brother, 'Cap', and sister, Nadine Ihrke.
His family will miss him dearly: Robin (Dennis) McNamee, Jill (John Stewart) Casperson, Sunny (Elliot) Jenkins, Amy (Steve) Mussman and K.C. (Tanya) Casperson, also 14 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.
Dad was a great husband, making sure anything Mom needed got done. He really enjoyed spending time with his family, especially celebrating birthdays and holidays. He was a kind, caring, giving and loving man, and a fantastic dad! Though his memory will always be cherished, his death has left a huge hole in our hearts. We love you Dad! To leave a condolence message go to www.megercares.com