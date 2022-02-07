William B. Bill Davis

OWATONNA, MN — William B. Davis "Bill, Mr. Bill", age 76, passed away peacefully on February 3, 2022. Born in 1946 to Sid and Helen (Holmes) Davis of Owatonna, MN. Graduated in 1964 from Owatonna High School. Married Janice Hankins of Humboldt, IA in 1966 where they lived in Owatonna, Austin, Brooklyn Center, Wahpeton, ND, and Ottertail, MN.
Bill had a heart of gold and a never-ending strength to fight 48 years against diabetes. Throughout his life Bill taught his kids to work hard and help others before yourself.
In his younger years, Bill worked for his dad Sid and made deliveries for the Davis Food Market. He was active with his dad in bowling leagues. In 1974 Bill and family moved to Wahpeton after Frontier offered him a job. After Frontier, Bill purchased his own business, Twin City Mfg. where he worked alongside his son Jeff. In Wahpeton he was very active in Jaycees, Elks, and bowling leagues. While living in Ottertail, Bill worked at Nelson Ford in Fergus Falls and Thumper Pond as a waterpark manager. His final job was CEO at 113 Portage Lake where there are many memories and Bill's legacy lives on.
Bill loved to travel and enjoyed Itasca State Park, Deadwood, SD, Cancun, and Treasure Island, FL.
Bill is survived by wife Jan; son Jeff; daughter Richelle (Mike) Erickson; sister Sue (Pat) Kenevan; granddaughters Jaidee, Bailey, and Danika; grandsons Sam and Ian; great-grandchildren Angelo, Orlando, Bentley, and Kyngston; niece Nichole (David) Zack; and nephew Mike (Shannon) Kenevan.
Bill was preceded in death by parents Sid and Helen Davis; and grandparents Will B. and Grace Holmes of Owatonna, MN. Bill, you are in our hearts forever. We love you and miss you dearly.
A gathering of family and friends will be 1:00-3:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Schoeneberger Funeral & Cremation Service.