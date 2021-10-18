OWATONNA — Allan D. Terpstra, age 93, of Owatonna, passed away Saturday, October 16, 2021, at New Richland Care Center.
Allan Dirk Terpstra was born on April 10, 1928, in Waseca Township, to Dirk and Laura (Brune) Terpstra. He grew up on the family farm with his siblings where he enjoyed skating and caring for the animals. After graduating from Owatonna High School in 1948, Allan served his country in the United States Army where he became a Master Sergeant of the Company F Unit 135th Infantry of the 47th Division. He later fell in love with Gladys Miller, and on August 2, 1952, with only $200 and a car to his name, made her his wife. The couple was blessed with six children which they raised on their farm. They were a self-sufficient couple, making their children's clothes and raising livestock. Gladys and Allan also liked to travel. They enjoyed many trips and getaways to their cabin in Motley until Gladys passed away unexpectedly in 1993. Despite living to the wise age of 93, Allan was a child at heart. He enjoyed many toys including his boats, snowmobiles, and collection of John Deere tractors. His motto was, "work hard, play hard," and work hard he did. Never truly retiring, Allan passed his farm down to his sons, continuing his family's legacy. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting and fishing, playing cards with friends, and especially dancing. Allan was a dedicated, lifelong member of United Methodist Church in Owatonna. He was a kind and social person who will be missed dearly by those who knew and loved him. In honor of Allan, memorials can be made to United Methodist Church.
Allan is survived by his children, Mike (Susan) Terpstra of Owatonna, Gary (Cindy) Terpstra of Owatonna, Kathy (Sig) Rishvod of Wisconsin, Kim (Brian) of Motley, Kevin (Debra) Terpstra of Owatonna, and Allan Jr. "AJ" (Darla) of Terpstra of Owatonna; 16 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren; sister, Janet Anonby of Texas; and longtime friend and dance partner, Shirley Schley of Owatonna.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Gladys; brother, John Terpstra; and sisters, Betty Thon and Barb Stoltz.
Visitation will be Wednesday, October 20, 2021, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at Michaelson Funeral Home in Owatonna. Funeral Service will be Thursday, October 21, 2021, at 10:00 AM at United Methodist Church in Owatonna. Following the funeral, Allan will be laid to rest beside his wife, Gladys, at Owatonna Memorial Gardens, with Military Honors provided by the Steele County Military Funeral Unit.