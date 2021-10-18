Richard Hartsook

OWATONNA — Richard "Dick" Hartsook, age 85, of Owatonna, passed away October 14, 2021.
Friends may greet the family from 5-7:00 PM Wednesday October 20, 2021 at the Brick Meger Funeral Home and one hour prior to the funeral service at church. Funeral service will be 2:00 PM Thursday, October 21, at the Christ Community Covenant Church in Owatonna, with interment to follow at St. John Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by the Steele County Funeral Unit.
Dick was born to Robert and Beatrice (Anton) in Sioux Falls, SD. He graduated from high school in Sioux Falls in 1953. He married and was later divorced.
After high school, Dick entered the United States Airforce. He was honorably discharged after four years of service. Dick then proceeded to serve another 4 years in the South Dakota Air National Guard.
After his service, he moved to Owatonna and began to work with his father landscaping. He married Yvonne Stange in 1962. He also worked as a print engraver for Jostens for over 25 years. After this, he worked in warehousing at the Owatonna Canning Company until his retirement in 2003. In his retirement years, he enjoyed working with his hands, gardening, and helping friends and family with landscaping.
Faith was very important to Dick; a belief he actively lived out by sharing it through teaching Sunday school, volunteering at local nursing homes, and being involved in church. Most of all Dick loved spending time with his family.
He was survived by his wife, Yvonne, of 59 years; children, Lori (Dale) Pederson, Huntsville, AL, Rich (Shelly) Hartsook, Murrieta, CA, Joan (Scott) Peterson, Owatonna, David (Ann) Hartsook, Owatonna, Theresa Harstook, Bixby, MN; 12 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; one nephew and two nieces.
Dick was preceded in death by parents, one sister and one brother-in-law, Devonna and Rex Scott.
In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the family.
