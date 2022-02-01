Ronald "Ron" Stock

WASECA — Ronald "Ron" Eugene Stock peacefully departed this life on January 27, 2022, at the age of 60.
Born on November 22, 1961, to Leo and Carol (Sederstrom) Stock in St Paul, Minnesota. He graduated from Hill City School in 1980. From there he enlisted in the United States Air Force where he served for 4 years before being honorably discharged due to Diabetes. During his time in the Air Force he served as a Vehicle Operator/Dispatcher. He earned an Overseas Long Tour Ribbon, Longevity Service Award Ribbon, and Training Ribbon. After this he went on to work at Treasure Island for 6 years, delivering bread for 14 years, and driving shuttle in Owatonna for 6 years. In 1996, Ron was united in marriage to Debra Olsen and went on to spend the next 25 years together. Together they did foster care for 6 years. They were seasonal campers at Hickory Hills Campground in Twin Lakes, MN the past 6 years.
Those that knew Ron, would tell you that he could likely be found in a bowling alley with a Redd's Apple Ale in hand cracking jokes with his friends and bowling mates or at the Knights of Columbus playing pull tabs. He was always willing to talk about anything sports (or anything really). Minnesota teams were his favorite to watch. No matter how terrible they were doing, he always cheered them on. Ron was always willing to help anyone and everyone, whether that be a ride to/from the doctor or across town, mowing neighbors' lawns, snow blowing neighbors' driveways, or buying a drink for you at the bar. He loved spending time with his friends, family and grandkids. He enjoyed being at the campground, sitting around the campfire with, you guessed it, a Redd's in his hand. He never failed to wave and say hi as fellow campers rode or walked by.
Ron was preceded in death by his father, Leo Stock, brother, Rick Stock, granddaughter, Chloe Grace, and aunt, Mary Lou Kimball.
His life will forever be cherished in the lives of his mother, Carol Stone (Russ Hinze) of Plymouth, MN; his step-mother, Mary Stock, of Inver Grove Heights, MN; wife, Debra Stock of Austin, MN; three sisters: Betty Stock of Woodbury, MN, Jenny Chouinard of South St Paul, MN, Kristi (Chuck) Braithwaite of Cottage Grove, MN; his step-son, Jeremy Olsen of Austin, MN; son, Daniel Wagner (Cecilia Irvin) of Richlands, NC; daughter, Jeni (Josh) Jerger of Paynesville, MN, thirteen grandchildren, one great grandchild, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
There will be a celebration of life for Ron held on February 20, 2022 from 2:00PM to 5:00PM at the Knights of Columbus in Owatonna, MN (820 S Elm Ave). In Ron's honor, his family would appreciate you pulling out your best Minnesota sports team attire to wear (Twins, Wild, Vikings, Gophers). Interment will be at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery on a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.