BLOOMING PRAIRIE — Ellwood, 90, of Blooming Prairie, died Friday, July 9, 2021, at the Prairie Manor in Blooming Prairie.
Ellwood was born September 26, 1930, the son of Ivan and Esther (Brynsted) Hendrickson, in Berlin Township, Steele County. After school he farmed with his dad. He retired from farming in the mid 80's and moved to Owatonna where he worked for Gopher Sports. He was a member of Assembly of God Church in Ellendale. He was a devoted Christian, enjoyed reading the Bible and sharing the word of God with his friends. He will be remembered as a kindhearted person.
He is survived by his nieces and nephews and was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Laurel and Eugene Hendrickson and a sister Ivadelle Schwenke.
Funeral service will be at Michaelson Funeral Home in Owatonna on Tuesday, July 13th at 11:00 AM, with the Reverend Ron Huber officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at 2 pm in the First Lutheran Cemetery in Ellendale