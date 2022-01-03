Terri Grose

OWATONNA — Terri Ellen Grose, 65, of Owatonna, passed away surrounded by loved ones on Sunday, January 2, 2022, at Homestead Hospice House. Funeral service will be 11:00 am Saturday, January 8, 2022 at United Methodist Church, Owatonna, MN. Friends may greet the family on Friday, January 7, from 5-7 pm at the Brick-Meger Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service at church.
Terri was born December 31, 1956, in Owatonna, MN, to Francis and Marie (Dushek) Grose. She attended Owatonna High School and was a member of the graduating class of 1975. Terri was very athletic, participating in basketball, volleyball, track and swimming. She was a member of the prestigious "O" Club for the multiple letters she earned in sports.
After high school, Terri attended college at the University of Wisconsin, LaCrosse, graduating in 1979 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in teaching both physical education and health. Terri taught briefly in Rochester Public Schools, before starting at St. Mary's Catholic School in Owatonna. She was a part of the St. Mary's staff for thirty-seven years.
Terri also worked for the Parks and Recreation Department in Owatonna as the aquatic director and water safety instructor. Terri was the program director of summer programs for the Parks and Recreation Department in Waseca. Additionally, Terri was often at the ball diamonds where she officiated and played softball for more than forty years. She played in many national softball tournaments. Terri was currently employed by J & J Cabinets.
Terri was married to Jodi Callister on August 25, 2017. The couple made their home in Owatonna. Terri's life interests included watching sports, traveling, day trips to casinos, gardening, and spending time with family and loved ones. Terri was a social member of the Knights of Columbus Hall.
Terri is survived by her wife Jodi, love of her life and best friend for 27 years, five sisters Deb (Craig) Richardson, Lincoln, NE, Diane (Dick) Von Ruden, Owatonna, Lori (John) Camber Peyton, CO, Lynn Severson, Plymouth, and Faye (Mark) Pelto, Maple Grove, in-laws Tammy (Bruce) Barry, Lakeville, Terri (Guy) Finne, Byron, Melanie Callister, Rochester, Kathy Clark, Dodge Center, Patti Hodgman (Roger Arens), Claremont, Frank Jr. (Sara) Hodgman, West Concord, and Matt (Ashley) Hodgman, Owatonna, mother-in-law Sharon Hodgman, Claremont, father-in-law Kevin Callister, Owatonna, Aunt Phyllis Springer, Owatonna, 31 nieces and nephews, several great nieces and great nephews and many cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents and step-father-in-law, Frank Hodgeman, Sr.
For more information or to leave a message of condolence, go to www.megercares.com