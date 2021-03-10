OWATONNA — Alan G. Heide, age 63, of Owatonna, MN, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 2nd, at his home. Memorial services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 13th, at Hope Lutheran Church in Fosston with the Rev. Jane Ekholm officiating. Due to the pandemic and attendance restrictions, the service will be for family only but will be livestreamed for the public on the Carlin Facebook page. Interment will be in Cross Lake Cemetery, rural Fosston, at a later date. Arrangements are with Carlin Family Funeral Service of Fosston and messages of condolence may be shared at www.carlinfuneral.com.
Alan Gary Heide was born on December 1, 1957 to Albert H. and Carol J. (Sannes) Heide in St. Cloud, Minnesota. He graduated from Blooming Prairie High School in 1976. Upon graduation Alan attended Luther College in Decorah, Iowa where he majored in Accounting. From there he went on to a successful career with Truth Hardware in Owatonna, Minnesota, leaving in 2014 as Plant Manager.
Alan was passionate about the outdoors and being on his land in northern Minnesota. He enjoyed deer hunting, fishing and trapping. He especially loved music (oldies and classic rock) and making an annual trip with friends to Moondance Jam near Walker, Minnesota.
Alan will be deeply missed and is survived by his loving parents, Albert and Carol Heide of Fosston; brothers, Roger of Chicago, IL, Neil (Val) of Lengby, MN, and Steven (Esther) of Savage, MN; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents; his sister, Laurel Skala; and infant sister, Eileen Gail.