Dr. Edward Frank Durst

ELKO NEW MARKET — Dr. Edward F. Durst passed away on August 14, 2021 after a hard fought, six year battle with Alzheimer's and Vascular Dementia. He took his last breath surrounded by family, and staring into the eyes of his true love just as "Amen" was spoken at the conclusion of the Lord's prayer.
He was born in Augusta, GA. on February 7, 1942 to Dr. Frank M. Durst, Jr. and Betty C. Durst. He graduated from the Academy of Richmond County High School in 1960, and subsequently attended Augusta College and the University of Georgia. He graduated from the Medical College of Georgia in 1967, and finished his surgical training at the University of Tennessee, Memphis, in 1972.
From 1972-1974 he served as a major in the US Army Medical Corps, and earned an Army Commendation Medal.
Ed practiced general surgery in both Mississippi and Missouri prior to settling in Owatonna in 1984. He established a thriving practice at the Owatonna Clinic, from which he retired in July of 2012. He was married in 1996 to his wife, Anna, and took on 3 young step children after raising 3 of his own. Children include Elizabeth Brown of Brentwood, TN., Patricia Durst of St.Paul, MN., Jennifer Durst, of Gainesville, FL., Myranda (Cody) Shaw of Elko, MN., Mason Lohberger of Elko, MN., and McKinzy (Parker) Butler of Shoreview, MN. He has 6 grandchildren: Emily, Soié, Rex, Huxley, Hendrix, and a baby girl due in January. Sisters Caroline and Margaret Durst, both in Evans, GA. and sister-in-law Gayle Durst of Augusta, GA. also survive him. His parents and brother Dr. Marion F Durst preceded him in death.
Throughout his life, Ed made (little) time for hobbies including singing, fishing, golfing, target shooting, and restoring classic cars. He especially enjoyed spending time at his lake cabin after retirement. It was clear that Ed's true calling and passion in life was doing surgery, through which he was able to impact the lives of so many. Even though the ravages of dementia stole so much from him, he was known for his gift of humor and continued to share this to the end.
Please join us in a Celebration of Life on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 from 4pm to 7pm at Oak View Weddings and Events located at 7921 County Rd 45 S in Owatonna, MN.
Memorials to Ecumen Hospice at https://www.ecumenhospice.org/