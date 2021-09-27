OWATONNA — Shirley Ann Pichner/Dagit 87 yrs. of Owatonna, MN, passed away on September 18, 2021.
Shirley Ann Stutesman was born on December 24, 1933 in Iowa City, Iowa, to Logan and Mildred Stutesman. She married Richard Pichner October 24, 1974. Richard passed away in 1988. She married Ronald G. Dagit Sr. December 5, 1998. Shirley worked at Federated Insurance Company in Owatonna for 44 yrs. She was very active in the VFW Auxiliary in Owatonna. She served in numerous local offices, as District 1 president and several State positions. Her hobbies included stamp collecting and sewing. Shirley is survived by husband Ronald G. Dagit, brother Leo Stutesman, step children Patricia (Pichner) Sable, Shirley (Pichner) Helgeson, James R. Pichner, Ronald Dagit Jr., James Dagit, Lisa (Dagit) Minahan, Lori (Dagit) Wendt, Jason Dagit, step grandchildren, step great grandchildren, step great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by Logan and Mildred Stutesman, husband Richard Pichner. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 16 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the VFW club room in Owatonna.