ELLENDALE — Cindy Jane Green, 52, of Ellendale, died Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at her home after a long battle with ALS.
She was born July 13, 1968 in Rochester the daughter of David and Jane (McLeod) Diffendorfer. Cindy graduated from Owatonna High School in 1986. She married Frank Green on July 6, 1991 in Owatonna. Cindy started her career with Viracon in the early 1990's. Shortly after their marriage, the couple moved to Ellendale where Cindy served as an EMT with the Ellendale Ambulance. After nearly 30 years with Viracon, Cindy had to retire early due to her battle with ALS.
She was an active member of the United Methodist Church in Ellendale. Cindy always put others before herself and was known to be caring, giving and humble. She enjoyed hunting for agates on the north shore of Lake Superior and later making jewelry out of them. She was an avid Packers fan, loved fishing on Rainy Lake and loved her pets.
She is survived by her husband, Frank Green of Ellendale; children, Maison Green of Ellendale, Keslie Green of Ellendale; Godchild, Jess Kraudy of Northfield; grandchildren, Bella Pitan, Charles Traulich-Kraudy, Emmie Green-Kraudy, Aurora Michels; sister, Cheryl (and Amy) Diffendorfer of Rochester; brother, Tim Diffendorfer of Duluth;nieces and nephews, Nick Diffendorfer, Nicole Diffendorfer, Braeden Diffendorfer, Spencer Honsey, Addison Honsey.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Brian.
Visitation will be at United Methodist Church in Ellendale on Sunday from 4pm to 7pm and on Monday from 10am to 11am. Funeral services will be held Monday, March 8, 2021 at 11am at United Methodist Church in Ellendale with Reverend Randy Cirksena officiating.