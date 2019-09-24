WORD RECEIVED: Elaine J. Hanson Jeffrey Jackson Jeffrey Jackson Author email 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save OWATONNA — Elaine J. Hanson, 92, of Owatonna died Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at Columbine West Long Term Care in Fort Collins, Colorado.Michaelson Funeral Home in Owatonna is handling the arrangements. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Jeffrey Jackson Jeffrey Jackson is the managing editor of the Owatonna People's Press. He can be reached at 507-444-2371 or via email at jjackson@owatonna.com Author email Load comments Lasting Memories Most Popular Articles ArticlesOHS needs 3 huge interceptions to push past MayoEconomic Impact: Superintendent Elstad presents new school proposal to City CouncilJeanette Marie PirklDeloris J. VelzkeCity Council approves Tobacco 21 ordinance 6-1, to take effect beginning of OctoberSentencing date set in vehicular homicide caseBlazing speed, who needs that? Matt Williams has THOSE HANDS: Owatonna receiver has made the exceptional look routineTODD HALE: The story of the Owatonna start to Malt-O-MealEdward ZinkNina Charlotte Ingvalson Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices Submit Your Event Upcoming Events Sep 24 BNI AM Networkers Tue, Sep 24, 2019 Sep 24 TOPS Weight loss group Tue, Sep 24, 2019 Sep 24 TOPS Weight loss group Tue, Sep 24, 2019 Sep 24 AA 24 Hour Book Meeting Tue, Sep 24, 2019 Sep 24 AA Daily Reflections Meeting Tue, Sep 24, 2019 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Owatonna Peoples Press Morning Report Delivered Tuesday through Saturday mornings. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists