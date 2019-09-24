OWATONNA — Elaine J. Hanson, 92, of Owatonna died Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at Columbine West Long Term Care in Fort Collins, Colorado.

Michaelson Funeral Home in Owatonna is handling the arrangements.

