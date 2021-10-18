Joseph Adelmann, Jr.

OWATONNA — Joseph Anthony Adelmann, Jr., age 74, of Owatonna, died on Sunday, October 17, 2021, at the Homestead Hospice House, Owatonna.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Owatonna on Friday, October 22, 2021, at 11 a.m. Interment will be held at a later date at Assumption Catholic Cemetery, Richfield.
A memorial visitation will be held at the Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. and also at the church for one hour prior to the service on Friday.
Joseph Anthony, the son of Joseph "Pete" and Ruth (Hultgren) Adelmann, Sr., was born on May 28, 1947, in Minneapolis. He served in the U. S. Army Reserves. He married JoAnn Christian on August 5, 1967, in Mendota Heights. He was formerly employed by LaHass Manufacturing in Eagan, Astleford International in Burnsville and Jack McClard & Associates in Hopkins. He was active in the Blue Bird Recovery Program of Minnesota. He loved spending time with his family. His farming background was evident in the care of his lawn and garden.
He is survived by his wife, JoAnn; four children, Jeffrey (and Heather Venning) Adelmann of Apple Valley, Julie Tufte of Shakopee, Jeremy Adelmann of Prior Lake and Jay Adelmann of Marshall; three grandchildren, Nicholas and Noah Adelmann and Abigail Tufte; survivors also include brother, Rick (and Joyce) Adelmann of Blaine.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
