NEW ULM — Paul Wilker, age 60 of New Ulm died Monday, March 21, 2022 at Methodist Hospital in Rochester with his family by his side.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in New Ulm with Pastor Kathleen Ulland-Klinkner officiating. Burial will follow in the New Ulm City Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4:00 – 8:00 pm on Friday, March 25, 2022 at Minnesota Valley Funeral Home – NORTH chapel and will continue one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the church.
To leave online condolences for his family, or to sign the guestbook, go to: mvfh.org
Paul is survived by his loving wife of 26 years, Heidi of New Ulm; daughters, Ellie and Katie; sisters, Nancy Miller of Rochester, Margie (John) Meixner of Owatonna, Susan (Murray) Langer of Owatonna, Amy (Will) Swain of Savage and brother, Mark (Karen) Wilker of Waseca, in-laws, Eldon and Nancy Vrieze of Rice Lake, WI, brother-in-law, Mark (Carrie) Vrieze of Stevens Point, WI and many nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lorenz and Carol Wilker, his brother Wendell Wilker and nephew, Joey Langer.
Paul Alan Wilker was born September 10, 1961 to Lorenz and Carol (Shaske) Wilker in Waseca, MN. He attended country school in Meriden, MN and graduated from Owatonna High School in 1980. He continued his education at the University of Minnesota-Waseca and then UW-River Falls where he graduated in 1985 with a degree in broad area agriculture and then received his masters in agriculture education in 1990. He taught in New Ulm, MN, West DePere, WI, Nicollet, MN and Madelia, MN before retiring in 2017. During his teaching career, he led FFA groups to contests, state and national conventions and summer trips to the Minnesota State Fair and WorldStrides trips to Washington D.C. and New York.
In his early years, Paul was active in 4-H, Luther League, and raising rabbits which led to many State Fair trips. Paul was a 4-H extension agent and worked in Washington D.C. at the National 4-H center. Paul enjoyed spending time with his daughters, attending concerts, games, and events. He enjoyed gardening, music, dancing, and a variety of crafts. He especially enjoyed quilting and the Norwegian cutwork of Hardanger; everything Paul tried was a success. Paul enjoyed traveling; he spent time as an exchange student in Norway, Heidi and Paul traveled to Russia where Paul taught a young man landscaping skills and they cruised to the Western Caribbean.
Paul and Heidi were united in marriage on July 29, 1995 at Bethany Lutheran Church in Rice Lake, WI and were blessed with two beautiful daughters whom he adored. Whether it was cheering them on from the sidelines, listening to them perform in a music group, a simple run to the grocery store, a Saturday morning garage sale, or a jump in the pool, Paul was “all in” where his girls were concerned.
Paul was a fun-loving dad, full of a quick wit and a caring heart.
He will be missed dearly by his family and friends.