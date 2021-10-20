Mary Ellen Peterson

OWATONNA — Mary E. Peterson, age 75, of Owatonna, died Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at Birchwood Cottages surrounded by her family.
Mary Ellen Thompto was born on September 1, 1946 in Mason City, Iowa, to Elmer and Hazel (Flatness) Thompto. She grew up in Northwood, Iowa with her brother and sister, and spent her teenage years working at their mother's café. Mary was united in marriage to Richard Peterson on August 9, 1997 in the couple's backyard. Mary and Richard owned and managed Owatonna Physical Therapy for many years. She also worked at Cedarview Nursing Home for a number of years, where she would bring her children to visit. Mary was a kind, fun loving soul who enjoyed being outdoors, whether it was spending summers camping and fishing at her trailer on Mille Lacs Lake, tending to her impressive flower garden, or motorcycle rides with her husband. She cherished time spent with her family, particularly her grandkids, who were her whole world. She loved to travel, and often went to Las Vegas and Laughlin with family and friends. Mary had a love for music and movies, from Yanni to Coolio and Hallmark movies to action blockbusters. She was a very caring person who always put others before herself. She was a good listener and in her later years, volunteered with the Crisis Hotline. Mary was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and the Eagles Club 1791.
Mary is survived by her husband of 24 years, Richard Peterson of Owatonna; children, Marcy (Brad) Olson of Owatonna, Kimberly Bremer of Owatonna, Rob (Jaclyn) Bremer of Lino Lakes, and Joseph (Emily) Peterson of Rochester; grandchildren, Mikee Porter, Abigayle Olson, Maxwell Dixon, Carson Olson, Asher Bremer, Lennon Peterson, Briggs Bremer, Delaney Peterson, and Kellan Peterson; and siblings, Ralph (Janet) Thompto of Blaine, and Elizabeth (Larry) Kenison of Northwood, Iowa.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and her grandson, Jarrod Olson.
Visitation will be Monday, October 25, 2021 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM and Tuesday, October 26, 2021 from 10:00 AM until the Memorial Service at 11:00 AM at Michaelson Funeral Home.
Mary's family would like to thank Birchwood Cottages and Allina Hospice for their kind and compassionate care.