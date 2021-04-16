MEDFORD — Elaine Deming was born on June 17, 1932 to Carl and Lillian Wobschall in rural Steele County, MN. She graduated in 1949 from Medford H.S. In November 1956 she was married to W. Donald Deming, they had a farming operation in Steele County for many years. She later moved back to her childhood home where she cared for her elderly parents.
Elaine was always interested in educating herself in many different ways. She enjoyed being involved in the community through many clubs and groups. She worked at the Braille School for the Blind in Faribault. She loved working with the students there. She had many interests. She earned a realtor's license, formed a women's investment club, and joined the Toastmasters Club. Elaine enjoyed traveling, and traveled to many different countries abroad as well as stateside. She and her siblings loved to travel together. Elaine really enjoyed the quiet of country living, feeding the birds, and watching the critters that lived nearby roam into her yard. She was known for her green thumb, growing beautiful flowers and fresh vegetables, and generously sharing her seeds and produce with others. Elaine was always busy with hobbies of many kinds, and stayed active in classes and activities like water aerobics. She made lovely stained glass art works. Most of all, Elaine cared very much about people of all ages. Fellowship in her church was very important to her. Especially beloved were her nieces and nephews, who really were her family. She took such interest in them, treasuring their drawings, letters and pictures. If they were lucky enough to come for a visit, they knew they would feel welcome and would have a great time. No matter how busy she was, she always found time for them. They carry those happy memories to this day, and Elaine did too.
Elaine was 88 years old. She passed away on April 14, 2021 at the Faribault Senior Living where she was a resident for 4 years. May she rest in peace in her heavenly home. She will be dearly missed.
Elaine is survived by her nieces and nephews Jim Barton, Kristy Gonzales, Tim Brase, Dan Brase, Sara Brase, Mark Stroh, Susan Deming, Wade Deming, Lee Deming, Michael Noel, Cynthia Amoroso, Jean Lance, Lisa Johnson, and Jaqueline Saemrow; brother-in-law Roger (Carol) Deming; sister-in-law Beulah (David) Noel; grandnieces and grandnephews; great grandnieces and grandnephews; also good friend, Ruth Volkmann, who's been her good neighbor and helper for many years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, W. Donald Deming; parents, Carl and Lillian Wobshall; brothers, Roger and Dale Wobschall; sisters, LaMay (David) Barton, Wilma (Allan) Brase, and Carlene (Robert) Stroh; and two great grandnephews. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.