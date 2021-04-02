OWATONNA — Claire V. Todahl, 92, of Owatonna, died Thursday, April 1, 2021 at Benedictine Living Community.
Visitation will be at Michaelson Funeral Home on Friday, April 9, 2021, from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM. A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, April 9, 2021, at 2:00 PM at Michaelson Funeral Home with Pastor Jacie Richmond officiating. Interment will be in the Ft. Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis. Memorials are preferred to the Children's Miracle Network.
