Benedict James Ben Wencl

OWATONNA — Benedict James Wencl, age 73 of Owatonna, passed away at home on October 3, 2021.
Ben was born on February 17, 1948, the son of Joseph and Marie (Miller) Wencl in Owatonna. He attended country school at St. Isadore in Litomysl. He served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. After his military service, he returned to Minnesota and began working for a short time at Truth Hardware. He later pursued a life of farming. On April 25th, 1980, he was married to Nancy Schuler. Together they had four children. Ben enjoyed hunting, fishing, farming, watching the Vikings and playing cards. He also enjoyed watching westerns and wrestling, attending gun shows and spending time at his cabin in Palisade, MN. Ben loved and adored his granddaughters Aerial, Harper, Alexis and Avery.
He is survived by his wife Nancy Wencl of Owatonna, children Damon (Jodi) Schuler of Shakopee, Travis Wencl of Owatonna, Amanda (Travis) Daniels of Owatonna and Melissa Wencl (Adam Kelly) of Waseca, granddaughters Aerial and Harper Daniels, Alexis and Avery Schuler . He is also survived by his sister Carolyn Heskett of Faribault and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother Sylvester Wencl.
A memorial service will be held at 12:00 PM on Thursday, October 7, 2021, at the Michaelson Funeral Home. Family and friends may gather two hours prior to the service. Interment will be in the Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery in Litomysl.