OWATONNA — Lorraine A. DeVriendt, age 100, of Owatonna died on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Traditions of Waterville.
Lorraine Annabelle DeVriendt, the daughter of Oscar and Isanore (Bakken) Reese, was born on February 4, 1922 in Waseca County. She was baptized at Leseuer River Lutheran Church and confirmed at Blooming Prairie Lutheran Church. She attended rural schools in Waseca and Steele County before moving to Dodge County with her parents, graduating from Blooming Prairie High School in 1939. On December 5, 1940, she was united in marriage to Russell DeVriendt. This marriage lasted for 64 years, until his death in 2005. Together they farmed in Dodge County until 1943, when they bought a farm in Lemond Township. They lived there and farmed for 55 years before moving to Owatonna in 1998. They loved to travel after retirement and wintered in Yuma, AZ. She travelled to every state in the US and also to Canada, Mexico, London and Wales. They enjoyed entertaining family and friends at the cabin on Cedar Lake near Faribault. Lorraine enjoyed crafting, fishing, playing cards, listening to "Old Time" and country music, and watching Viking football. She also golfed until she was 94 years old. She loved to feed the bird, especially hummingbirds and collecting bird figurines. She also loved to bake, especially at Christmas. Her family loved her decorated sugar cookies, donuts, date filled cookies and of course lefsa, which showed her Norwegian heritage. She was an active member of the Zion Lutheran Church in rural Ellendale where she had taught Sunday school and was superintendent. She was a member and held offices in WELCA. She also quilted, was a 4H leader, member of the Red Hats and 500 card club.
She is survived by her children, Patricia Rohrer of Lake in the Hills, IL, Russell DeVriendt, Jr. of Greely, Co, Judy Wilker of Appleton, WI, Michael (Malia) DeVriendt of Camp Verde, AZ, David (Jackie) DeVriendt of Backus, MN and Debra (Dennis) Jacobs of Waterville; 12 grandchildren, 1 step grandchild, 19 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Joyce Reese of New Richland. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Russell, brothers Omar and Darvin Reese, sister Harriet Stankey and son-in-law Robert Lichter.
Visitation will be from 4:00 until 7pm on Friday, March 11, 2022, at Michaelson Funeral Home in Owatonna and also one hour prior to the service at the church. Funeral services will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Zion Lutheran Church near Ellendale.