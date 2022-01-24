Lorna Pearl Young

OWATONNA, MINNESOTA — Lorna P. Young, age 97, of Owatonna, died on Friday, January 14, 2022 at the Brooks in Owatonna. Family and friends may gather on Thursday, January 27, 2022, from 3:00 PM until 6:00 PM at Michaelson Funeral Home in Owatonna.

Service information

Jan 27
Memorial Visitation
Thursday, January 27, 2022
3:00PM-6:00PM
Michaelson Funeral Home - Owatonna
1930 Austin Road
Owatonna, MN 55060
