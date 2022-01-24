Lorna Pearl Young

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TONIGHT UNTIL 6 AM
CST TUESDAY...
...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 9 AM CST TUESDAY...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TUESDAY TO 10 AM CST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills
expected. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. For the first
Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills
as low as 35 below zero. For the second Wind Chill Advisory,
very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below
zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west
central Minnesota.
* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 AM to 9 AM CST
Tuesday. For the first Wind Chill Advisory, until 6 AM CST
Tuesday. For the second Wind Chill Advisory, from 9 AM Tuesday
to 10 AM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
OWATONNA, MINNESOTA — Lorna P. Young, age 97, of Owatonna, died on Friday, January 14, 2022 at the Brooks in Owatonna. Family and friends may gather on Thursday, January 27, 2022, from 3:00 PM until 6:00 PM at Michaelson Funeral Home in Owatonna.
To send flowers to the family of Lorna Young, please visit Tribute Store.