Harlan Holzerland

OWATONNA — Harlan Merrill Holzerland, 90, of Owatonna, died peacefully on Thursday, January 13, 2022, at home.
Celebration of Life will be 11:00 AM Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Owatonna. Friends may greet the family one hour prior to the celebration at the church starting at 10:00 AM. A private family burial will take place at Forest Hill Cemetery before the Celebration of Life at the church.
Harlan was born March 5,1931 in St. Paul, MN and raised by his loving parents Emil and Irene Holzerland in Redwood Falls and Milaca, MN. He graduated from Milaca High School in 1948 and the Minnesota Business College in 1950. On September 2, 1950, Harlan married the love of his life, Lois (Isaacson) Holzerland and together they were married 69 years until her death in 2019.
Harlan and Lois lived together in Redwood Falls where he worked for JC Penney until 1956 when they moved to New Ulm, MN. He worked at JC Penney, Coast to Coast, Prudential Insurance and Federated. In 1972, they moved to Owatonna, MN where he worked at Federated until his retirement in 1993.
Harlan enjoyed singing in the church choir and was always an involved congregation member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church in New Ulm and Owatonna, and Good Shepard Church in Owatonna.
Harlan was very involved in his community, always stepping up to serve in a leadership capacity for numerous clubs, committees, and boards including at work, at his church, with the Jaycees, Senior Place, Kiwanis, and more. He loved playing cards of all kinds, especially Bridge, bowling in leagues, and playing golf, but his favorite activity was square dancing. He and Lois started Square Dancing in 1965 and danced together for 58 years. In 1965, Harlan started calling dances and he was a full-time caller for the Owatonna Steele Steppers, Albert Lea Grapevine Twist and the Fair-Bo-Si-Do club. Overall, he called in 156 cities across MN, IA, and WI, and taught over 3,000 students. In 2007, he was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award by the MN State Callers Association.
Family was very important to Harlan; he was a devoted son, husband, father and grandfather. You could often find him at school activities and sporting events for his grandchildren. Harlan had been adopted as an infant and never knew his birth family, but in 2021 he connected with his half-brother, Gordon Peterson of St. Paul, and was overjoyed to meet his sibling and learn about his history.
But most of all, Harlan was known for being a bright light in any room. His positive attitude was a constant source of joy for those who got to spend time with him.
arlan is survived by his children; Carol Wendland of Eagan, Jon (Mary Kay) Holzerland of Lakeville, Scott (Katie) Holzerland of Owatonna and Sue (Greg) Peoples of Owatonna, 10 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents Emil and Irene Holzerland; wife Lois Holzerland; and daughter Dee Ann Jones. Memorials are preferred to the Kiwanis Club of Owatonna.
