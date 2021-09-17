Donald Ruhl

ELLENDALE — Donald B. Ruhl, age 87, of Ellendale, passed away September 15, 2021.
Friends may greet the family 5-8:00 PM, Thursday, September 23, 2021 at the Vibrant Life Assembly of God Church. Funeral service will be 11:00 AM Friday, September 24, at Vibrant Life Assembly of God Church with a one hour visitation prior starting at 10:00 AM.
Don was born 1934 to parents Milton and Evelyn (Redning) Ruhl in Kasota Township in LeSuer, MN. He attended Alexandria High school, and after graduation he attended St. Cloud University. He married Arlene Setterlund and to that union they had four children. The two later divorced. He worked in Owatonna as a heavy equipment mechanic for the Minnesota Department of Transportation. A career he worked for 37 years. In 1972 Don married LaVonna in Ellendale.
Don loved the Lord, and served him faithfully. He was very active in church. He helped lead the Royal Rangers for many years.
He was in the National Guard. Don was also a professional Archer. He loved motorcycles, fishing, bowling, football, traveling, and most of all his grandchildren, and great-grandchildren who knew him as Pops, Grandpa, and Old Papa.
Don is survived by his wife, LaVonna of 48 years, children, Sharon (Brian) Ruhl, Nancy (John) Hunt, Cindy Ruhl, Jim (Diane) Butler, Jerry (Le) Butler, Jolee Johnson, John (Ellen) Butler, Joel Butler, 34 grandchildren, 44+ great- grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by, parents; one son, Steven; two sisters, Marlene and Marcia; one brother, Wayne; and one son-in-law Ron Johnson.
Memorials are preferred to Vibrant Life Assembly Church Ellendale directed to: Speed the Light or Royal Rangers.
