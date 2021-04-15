WATERVILLE — IRENE M. WARNER, age 95 of Waterville died on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at District One Hospital in Faribault.
Born on November 22, 1925 in Le Sueur County, Minnesota, she was the daughter of William and Hanna (Clarke) Williams. She attended school in rural Le Sueur County. Irene married Paul Warner on July 1, 1943. Together they lived and farmed in rural Elysian for several years. Over the years she worked several places including the E.F. Johnson Co. in Waseca, the State Hospital and MN State Academy for the Deaf in Faribault, and later Hope Residence in Waterville. Irene was an amazing cook and baker. She also enjoyed handiwork and made many quilts, afghans, and doilies.
She is survived by two daughters, Marlene Nelson of Owatonna and Julie Warner and her husband Lucian Krohling of North Mankato; one brother, Bud Williams and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two granddaughters, Stacy and Jenny; and one sister, Hazel Bucek.
A family graveside service will be held on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Sakatah Cemetery in Waterville. dennisfuneralhomes.com