OWATONNA — Lynda D. Trapp, age 74, of Owatonna, died Thursday, September 23, 2021 at Benedictine Living Community.
Lynda Dail Trapp was born on April 11, 1947 in Owatonna, Minnesota to Wayne and Virginia (Cooksey) Trapp. She grew up on a farm with her brothers and sister and was the apple of her father's eye. After graduating from high school in 1965, Lynda continued her education, double majoring in English and Art. She worked as a teacher for a short time before her daughter was born. She then worked as a dispatcher and damage investigator for a freight company. She also worked as a cook for the Kitchen in Owatonna. Lynda was a hard-working woman who always had two or three jobs to support her daughter. Those who knew her would say she was stubborn and tough but had a heart of gold. In her limited free time, Lynda enjoyed partying with her friends, crafting with her daughter, baking and selling pies, reading, shopping, and visiting the Art Center. Lynda's vibrant spirit will be missed by her family and friends.
She is survived by her daughter, Jenny Cooksey of Owatonna; brothers, Lester (Karen) Trapp of Claremont, and Darryl (Mike Stearns) of Illinois; sister, Susan Hanson of Chatfield; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; grandchildren, Taylor and Tyler Trapp; brother, Ronnie Trapp; and brother-in-law, John Hanson.
Memorials can be made to the Art Center of Owatonna.
In keeping with Lynda's wishes, there will be no formal services. Instead, please remember her and her family in your heart.