Edward Springer

OWATONNA — Ed Springer, lifelong resident of Owatonna, died March 13, 2022, at St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 am Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Owatonna. Visitation will be held from 4-7 pm on Friday, March 18 at the Brick Meger Funeral Home, with a KC Rosary being recited at 7 pm. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the funeral liturgy on Saturday.
Saturday evening (March 19), a Celebration of Life will be held at 6 pm at the Owatonna Elk's Club.
Ed was born September 24, 1957, in Owatonna, MN the son of Bob and Billie (Maseda) Springer. He attended Owatonna High School and was a graduate of the class of 1976. He attended Ag Vo-Tech in Faribault and earned a degree in Agriculture. From little on, he farmed with his father and was always his right-hand man. He started Ed's Backhoe Service in 1990 and was still servicing customers. When the housing market declined, Ed's passion turned to working with local greenhouses, completing underground construction of expansions at Owatonna and Mason City locations.
Ed married his best friend, Janet Spinler, on September 10, 1983, at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Ed and Janet were blessed with three daughters whom they raised on the family farm in Owatonna.
Ed loved going on vacation in Cancun with his family. He was so skilled with a backhoe that he participated in local and national equipment rodeos. Ed loved inventing things and tinkering on different projects at the farm. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family.
Ed was a member of the Elks Club, Sons of the American Legion, and the Knights of Columbus.
Ed always had a cigarette in his hand and a smile on his face, welcoming and ready to befriend anyone he met.
Ed is survived by his wife Janet of 38 years, daughters Elizabeth (Abraham) Kasper, Kelsey (Steven) Pfeifer, and Rachel (Jon) Gasner; grandchildren Isabel, Josephine and William Kasper, and Landon Gasner; two sisters-in-law Judy (James) Brady, and Jerine (Dan) Plaisance; one brother- in-law Clark Haselton; three sisters Linda Springer, Sharon (Dick) Olson, and Patty (Ben Aronson) Springer; and many nieces and nephews. He will also be remembered by many friends.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Janet; two nieces Hannah Plaisance and Mandy Clark; and his little white dog Sophie.