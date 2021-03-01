Theodore A. Ted Stadler

MEDFORD — Theodore "Ted" A. Stadler, age 69 of Medford, passed away at his home on Sunday, February 28th, 2021.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 5th, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Meriden, MN. The service will be officiated by Deacon Billie Jo Wicks. Interment will be held at the St. Paul's Lutheran Church Cemetery in Meriden, MN. The visitation will be held at the Medford Funeral Home in Medford on Thursday from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m and one hour before the time of services at the church on Friday.
Theodore Andrew, the son of Edward and Mary "Kate" (Schweisthal) Stadler, was born on September 24th, 1951 in Faribault, MN. He attended Medford High School and graduated with the class of 1969. After high school, Ted completed two years at a technical school in Wisconsin to receive his drafting degree. Shortly after graduation, Ted began working his 39 year career with the Wenger Corporation. He received the Spirit of Wenger Award in 2008.
In Ted's younger years, he was a very active member of the Owatonna Elks BPOE #1395. Ted served as exulted ruler from 1986-1987. He also enjoyed spending time with his brothers and son attending various activities in Ducks Unlimited, Pheasants Forever, and the Turkey Federation.
On May 26th, 1984 he was united in marriage with Dawn Dinse at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Meriden. Years later, Ted served as church council president and was instrumental in rebuilding the church after it was destroyed by fire.
Ted is survived by his wife Dawn Stadler of Medford; four children Jessie (Troy) Noble, Jeremy Stadler, Dominique (Ben) Jewison, Chelsey Stadler; nine grandchildren and one great grandchild; by his five siblings Sandra (Dave) Fenske, Anton "Tony" (Jan) Stadler, Mark (Marlene) Stadler, Ann Marie (Michael) Nelson, Sharon (Andrew Colwell) Langerfeld; many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Nicholas and Edward, and by a sister June Stadler. For more information or to leave a condolence message go to www.megercares.com