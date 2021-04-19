OWATONNA — Lawrence "Larry" F. Ruehling passed away peacefully on April 18, 2021 at Benedictine Living Community in Owatonna.
He was born on January 30, 1923, at home in Helena Township, Scott County, the son of August Karl and Elisa (Bohnsack) Ruehling. Larry lived on the home farm and attended rural school district #50 and graduated in 1940 from New Prague High School.
Larry moved to Owatonna in January of 1942 and worked for the Borden company. It is also where he met his future wife, Ruth Pichner. They were married in January of 1944.
In November of 1942, he enlisted in the United States Navy serving for six years. There he trained in sonar school and served on the destroyer DD-432, U.S.S. Kearny for 18 months, after which he retrained as an aviation electronics technician and served as an instructor and technician. Larry was honorably discharged as an aviation technician first class.
After leaving the navy he was employed by the Owatonna Canning Company and the United States Conservation Service. In 1951, he moved his family to the recently purchased farm in Meriden Township where he put in 35 years as owner-operator of a dairy farm. Larry retired in 1985 and remained on the farm and active in the community. He served as a school board member of District #10, The Steele County Historical Society, The Republican Party, The Independence Party, The United Way of Steele County, River Bend Nature Center, Trinity Lutheran Church, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Farm Bureau, Habitat for Humanity, AARP Tax Service, Meals on Wheels, Bohemian National Cemetery and the Exchange Club of Steele County. Some of the awards he received were: Outstanding Male Senior Citizen for the State of Minnesota, year 2000; Honorary Life Member of the Minnesota Farm Bureau, year 2002; and Minnesota District Exchange Club All American Volunteer, year 2006.
Larry is survived by his children; Roger (and Jody) Ruehling of Owatonna, Ann L. Ruehling of Owatonna and Robert (and Ginger Curtis) Ruehling of California; grandchildren, Andrew Ruehling (and Denise Franz), Megan (and Carl) Kettunen and Kelsey Ruehling; great-grandchildren, Noah, Hannah and Micah; sister-in-law, Lucille Ruehling of New Prague.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Ruehling; granddaughter, Sara Curtis Ruehling; sister, Evelyn Ehmke; brothers, Reinhard, Elmer and Lester.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date at Michaelson Funeral Home in Owatonna. Interment will be in the National Bohemian Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to Owatonna Foundation, Planned Parenthood, United Way of Steele County, Exchange Club of Steele County, Ecumen Hospice or to Benedictine Living Community.