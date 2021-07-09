Vera I. Beers

OWATONNA — Vera Irma Beers, age 100, died Saturday, July 3, 2021 at Homestead Hospice House of Owatonna.
Funeral service is set for Monday, July 19, 2021 at 11:00 am at Trinity Lutheran Church in Owatonna. Friends may greet the family one hour before the time of services at the church on Monday. Vera is survived by daughter Karen (Beers) Matson of Wayzata, MN; Grandchildren Kristen Numedahl (and Gary) of Bigfork, MN, Nicole Melgaard (and Cordell) of Owatonna, Bridgette Ray (and Dennis) of Lehigh Acres, FL, Benjamin Imker (and Curt Lund) of Minneapolis, MN, and Randi Beers (Daniel Campbell) of Yellowknife, Northwest Territory, Canada; Great grandchildren Taylor Numedahl, Lauren Numedahl, Isabella Melgaard, Liam Melgaard, and Wally Campbell; daughters-in-law Genelle Ann Pafko and Jodi Beers. Memorials preferred to Our Savior's Lutheran Church Weekend Pantry Children's Food Program or Trinity Lutheran Church Student Pantry. For more information or to leave a condolence message go www.megercares.com