Douglas George Doug Spinler

ZIMMERMAN — Douglas G. Spinler, age 73, of Zimmerman died on November 19, 2021, at the Buffalo Hospital. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at Celebration Church in Lakeville. Family and friends may gather from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM prior to the service for visitation. Interment will take place at a later date at Bohemian National Cemetery in Owatonna.
Douglas George Spinler, the son of George and Hilda (Vesely) Spinler was born on August 1, 1948, in Owatonna. He grew up on a farm north of Claremont. He attended high school in Waseca at the Southern School of Agriculture so he could continue to help on the family farm. He continued his education at Mankato State College and earned a BA degree in business. On August 18, 1973, he was united in marriage to Mary Ann Buker in Waseca. Doug and Mary Ann made Jesus Christ Lord and Savior in 1975. From that moment on, Doug lived his life to the fullest according to God's Word right up until his last breath.
Doug worked as a territory manager for Cargill until 1973, when he went back to farming with his dad. While farming, Doug got his securities license and worked with investments for a short time. He also became a real estate broker and builder. Doug became a pastor and a few years later was ordained. After going on a mission trip to Belize, Doug felt a calling to return to complete a 16 year mission. In 2019, they return to Minnesota and moved to Zimmerman. He enjoyed preaching, sharing Christ with others, spending time with his family, model railroading, fishing, and boating.
He is survived by his wife Mary Ann Spinler of Zimmerman, sons Ben (Mandy) Spinler of Coon Rapids and Chad (Jennifer) Spinler of Rogers. He is also survived by his grandchildren Maya, Brandyn, Joshua, Bettina, Sahara, Miera, Justus, Judah, Jay, Samuel, Anna and Chloe, along with two nieces Lori Trotman and Roberta Williams. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister Lorraine Jante.