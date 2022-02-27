CROOKSTON — Lee Edward Wall, 81, of Crookston, MN, was called home on Thursday, February 24, 2022, at the Benedictine Living Community Crookston. His last hours on earth were spent in the company of his children.
Lee was born in Enderlin, ND on May 19,1940 to Edward and Lillian (Arntson) Wall. He was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith and raised on the family farm near Lisbon with his brother, John. After graduating as the Valedictorian of his senior class, Lee made one of the best decisions of his life by marrying his high school sweetheart, Sharon Irene Sullivan, on January 29, 1960. Together they moved to Fargo where Lee completed his undergraduate degree at NDSU. While there, he and Sharon added their daughters, Renee and Janet, to the family. Lee, Sharon, and the girls then moved to Grand Forks where Lee earned a Law Degree at UND. In 1966 they moved to Crookston, MN as Lee was invited to join the law firm of Padden, Dickel, and Johannson. Son, Christopher, completed the family of 5 in 1967 and the city of Crookston became home.
Lee's life values of family, loyalty, education, personal responsibility, acceptance, and gratitude were molded early in life by his parents. His father was a farmer and his mom an educator. When Lee was still in high school his father died suddenly, leaving he, his mom, and little brother, John, to figure out a plan to sustain and move forward. Lee and John were very devoted to their mom throughout her life and Lee expressed gratitude throughout his life to John for staying on the family farm, helping her transition while he and Sharon, worked together to finish his schooling. While at Lisbon High School, UND, and NDSU, Lee and Sharon made treasured friends that have remained important to the Wall family to this day.
Highlights of Lee's law career included working with many members/friends of the Crookston community; being mentored by John Padden while sharing a very special friendship; and serving on numerous boards and organizations. In 1986 Lee retired his suits, exchanging them for jeans and sweaters, and went on to work in various business interests. This decision afforded Sharon and him more flexibility for travel adventures, hunting and fishing trips, and quality time with friends, as well as Sharon's parents and siblings.
During these years, the Wall family was expanding to include his very dear sons-in law, Tom and Ron, and favorite daughter-in-law, Beth, as well as his grandchildren, who he lovingly described as his and grandma Sharon's "Great 8". Sadly, on October 25, 2018, Sharon passed away, leaving him without his life partner for a few years.
Throughout Lee's whole life, including the dozen years he accepted Alzheimer's disease and proved it would not take over his ability to live fully, Lee's character shined through. Using an analogy that leaned on his farm boy roots, it could be said that Lee celebrated the years that the Lord blessed him with as a good crop meant to be shared freely. When things were hard, he worked to recover as quickly as possible. Whatever the weather, he planted seeds with humility, grace, acceptance, and gratitude. He poured so much love into those who were closest to him and fully appreciated the harvest.
Lee was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved Sharon; parents-in- law, Vernon and Irene Sullivan; brother, John; sister-in-law, Pearl Dzuik; his very precious grandsons, Benjamin Lee and Daniel Keith; and other relatives.
Left to carry on Lee E. Wall's legacy are his grateful children: Renee (Tom) Rongen, Janet (Ron) Denison, and Chris (Beth) Wall; and those 8 very much loved grandchildren: Carter Denison, Alexander Rongen, Elizabeth (Reid) Kinden, Lilli Denison, Grace Rongen, Andrew John Wall, Tommy Wall and Jonny Wall. Also left to mourn and celebrate his life are his sisters and brothers (in laws, only in name, but fully siblings in heart): Margaret Wall, Don and Darlene Sullivan, Jerry and Colleen Sullivan, Larry Dzuik, Kaye and Alden Kempel, Jim and Jody Hauge, and Steve and Pat Cole; and many dear nieces, nephews and precious friends.
The funeral service honoring the life of Lee Edward Wall will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Crookston with Pastors Greg Isaacson and Tedd Ostrem, officiating. Visitation will be at the church from 12 Noon until the time of the funeral. The service will be livestreamed by going to Lee's obituary page at www.stenshoelhouske.com and clicking on the prompt to view. Interment will take place in the Oakwood Cemetery, Lisbon, ND, in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be shared with the Bagg Bonanza Farm in Mooreton, ND, The Benedictine Living Community - Villa St. Vincent Foundation in Crookston, MN, or the RiverView Health Foundation in Crookston, MN.
Messages of condolence to the family may be offered at www.stenshoelhouske.com