Janice "Jan" Lewison

OWATONNA — Janice "Jan" Phyllis Lewison, 77, of Owatonna, died Friday, October 29, 2021 at Homestead Hospice House.
She was born September 29, 1944 in Waseca, Minnesota the daughter of George and Phyllis (Fischer) Krampitz. She was baptized on October 29, 1944, confirmed in the Lutheran faith and was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Owatonna. Jan graduated from Owatonna High School in 1963 and Mankato State in 1967 with a teaching degree. On August 12, 1968, she married Gerald "Jerry" Lewison. Jan taught in the Owatonna School District for 33 years.
She was a member of the Owatonna Charter Commission, Owatonna Woman's Club where she served on the board for six years, Owatonna Retired Teachers Association, Senior Place where served on the board for six years, VFW Auxiliary, American Legion Auxiliary, Owatonna Hospital Auxiliary Sewing Group, and AAUW (University Women). Jan is also a past member, president and treasurer of Delta Kappa Gamma Society, a teaching profession. She volunteered at the Steele County History Center in Owatonna and Lincoln Elementary School working with students. She enjoyed playing Mah Jongg with a group of friends for many years.
Jan's family meant the world to her, especially her children and grandchildren. Her family would like to thank all who cared for Jan during her illness and especially the hospice care teams. She enjoyed every visit with family and friends.
She is survived by her husband, Jerry Lewison of Owatonna; daughters, Sara (Corey) Ihrke of Owatonna and Mary Beth (Brian) Seykora of Blooming Prairie; grandchildren Katie Ihrke of Owatonna and Matt Seykora and Mitch Seykora of Blooming Prairie; sister-in-law, Joyce Johns of Blooming Prairie; brothers-in-law, Ronald (Judy) Lewison of Owatonna and Jim Clausen of Rochester.
She was preceded in death by parents, George and Phyllis; sister, Sharon Clausen and brothers-in-law, Jim Johns and Dick Lewison.
Visitation will be at Michaelson Funeral Home in Owatonna on Sunday, October 31st from 2:00 - 5:00 PM and at St. John Lutheran Church on Monday, November 1st from 9:30 - 10:30 AM. Funeral services will be held Monday, November 1, 2021 at 10:30 AM at St. John Lutheran Church in Owatonna with Pastor Dave Klawiter officiating. Interment will be in St. John Cemetery in Owatonna.