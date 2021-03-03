WASECA — CHRISTOPHER LYNN THOMPSON, age 43 of Waseca, died as the result of an automobile accident on the morning of Friday, February 26, 2021.
Christopher was the son of Ronald Thompson and was born in Raleigh, North Carolina on August 26, 1977. As a military family, Chris and his father moved around the United States before Chris graduated from Owatonna High School. On August 20, 2005, Chris was united in marriage to Denise Paulson at the Trinity Lutheran Church of Blooming Prairie.
Chris is survived by his wife, Denise of Waseca; their two children, Devin and Riley Thompson of Waseca; his father and step-mother, Ronald and Janice Thompson of Owatonna; and three step-siblings and their spouses, Dave and Lisa Simons of Faribault, Tim and Jenny Thull of Lakeville, and Mark and Wendy Kraschel of Washington.
A public visitation will be held from 4-7PM on Friday, March 12, 2021 at the Third Street Chapel of Dennis Funeral & Cremation Services in Waseca. A private interment service will be held in the spring. dennisfuneralhomes.com