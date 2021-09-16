LAKEVILLE — Ronald L. Vaith, age 83 of Lakeville, passed away September 14, 2021. Preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Bernadine; grandson, Frankie Emer; brothers, Donald and Richard. Survived by his children, Debra (Harvey) Unruh, Diane (Christopher) Berkeley, Daniel (Angela) Vaith, and Denell Wagner; grandchildren, Hailee, Rachel, Katelyn, Olivia, Jack, Monica, Bradley, Derek, and Samuel; longtime girlfriend, Delores Smerud, also by other loving relatives and friends, including his dear cat, Eddie. A Memorial Visitation will take place from 5-8 PM Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at White Funeral Home 20134 Kenwood Tr., Lakeville (952-469-2723). Online condolences at: www.whitefuneralhomes.com
Service information
Sep 22
Memorial Visitation
Wednesday, September 22, 2021
5:00PM-8:00PM
5:00PM-8:00PM
White Funeral Home - Lakeville
20134 Kenwood Trail
Lakeville, MN 55044
20134 Kenwood Trail
Lakeville, MN 55044
Guaranteed delivery before the Memorial Visitation begins.
Recommended for you
Load comments
Lasting Memories
Trending Now
-
Owatonna man sentenced to 26 years for gang-related shooting in metro
-
Steele County Deputy honored with lifesaver award at fair board meeting
-
Owatonna teachers remember learning along with students on 9/11
-
Trooper stops speeding vehicle, allegedly finds Colorado THC products
-
Owatonna police warn of old scam recirculating