Evelyn Lee

Evelyn Arlene Stange Lee, 89, passed away peacefully at home April 16, 2021 under the care of her family after a short battle with cancer.
Evie was born January 4, 1932 in Rochester, MN to Fay and Pearl (Strain) Hofius. She grew up in Southeast Minnesota. She married Glen Stange on March 25, 1950. They had three children together and farmed together just north of Hope. In addition to working on the farm, Evie also enjoyed working at Wenger Corporation for 26 years from 1972- 1998. She was recognized as the first female employee in the factory. After Glen's death, Evie married Willy Lee in 2003. Willy passed away in August of 2020.
Evie's loves included volunteering at Senior Center, Cedarview Nursing and Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. She enjoyed camping, reading, dancing to old time music, playing board games and cards. She especially cherished spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Evie was an honest, hardworking woman who was loved and respected by her family and friends. Throughout life, she was comforted by her deep faith and love of God.
Evie was preceded in death by her parents, two husbands, son Terry, 4 brothers Charles, Gordon, Norman and Milford Hofius, and one sister Thelma Wandrey. She is survived by daughters Linda Williams and Janet Zago and daughter-in-law Barb Stange, one brother Eugene (Sherry) Hofius, three sisters Charlene, Yvonne and Sharol Hofius and seven grandchildren Brian (Jennifer) Williams, Angie Zilm (Shawn Meyer), Justin Zago (Alexandria Novy), April Zago, Adam (Rachel) Stange, Amy (Matt) Ray, Lilly Johnson, and sixteen great-grandchildren.
Memorials are preferred to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.