MEDFORD — Anna M. Willette, of Medford, passed away November 3, 2021 at the Homestead Hospice House.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Christ the King Catholic Church, Medford.
Friends may greet the family 4-7:00 PM Friday, November 5, at the Medford Funeral Home. There will be a 3:45 PM Catholic Daughters of America rosary recited at the funeral home. The visitation will continue at the funeral home on Saturday from 9:30 to 10:20 AM followed by a procession to Christ the King Catholic Church for the funeral Mass.