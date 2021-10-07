Geraldine A. Dublin

OWATONNA — Geraldine (Gerry) Ann (Kusick) Dublin age 82 of Owatonna, MN, passed away on Wednesday, October 6th, 2021 at her home following an extended illness.
Geraldine Ann, the daughter of Marland Francis Kusick and Mary Bernadine (Newville) Kusick, was born on March 23, 1939 in Fairmont, MN. She attended Fairmont High School, class of 1957. In 1961, she was married to Gene Dublin and his job led them to travel and enjoy the beauty of this country for many years. After settling down in Fairmont, MN, she began her many years of volunteer work with Martin County Cares & St John Vianney Catholic Church, substitute teaching, choir, Cub Scout leader and heading up many fundraisers. She led a charitable life and cared deeply for her family and community. In 1978, at the age of 39, she was the first person to attend college at the Prairie Lakes Extended Campus Program. In just 3 years, she would become the first person to graduate with an AA degree and 3 BS degrees in Sociology, Psychology and Law Enforcement. She then began her 18-year career with the MN Dept of Corrections in Shakopee. In 2000, she retired and spent the next 4 years in the Brainerd lakes area fishing and relaxing. In 2004, she moved to Owatonna to be near her family as she watched her grandson grow up. She would proudly be there at every sporting, school or life event cheering him on.
Geraldine enjoyed writing, crossword puzzles, storytelling, Celtic music, and the Minnesota Vikings. She loved being known as "Mama Dubs" and "Gsh-Gsh" and would find pleasure in baking up a storm for her neighbors and family. She was an exceptional mother and grandmother and had an admirable quiet strength even at her small stature.
She is survived by her son William (Bill) Dublin, her daughter in law Kris (Thomas) Dublin, her grandson Liam Dublin, all of Owatonna, MN. Her sister Arlyne Ubl, of Jacksonville, FL and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother Mary (Kusick) Walker, her father, Marland Kusick, her stepfather Ernest E Walker, former husband Gene Dublin, brothers James Kusick and Patrick Kusick.
A family celebration of Geraldine's life will be held at a later date.
A special thank you to Ecumen Countryside and Ecumen Hospice for all their compassion, care, and emotional support.
