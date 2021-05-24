OWATONNA — Jeffery W. Okerberg, passed away May 23, 2021 at United Hospital In St. Paul, MN.
Friends may greet the family 4-7:00 PM Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at the Brick Meger Funeral Home and one hour prior to the memorial service at church. Funeral service will be 2:00 PM Thursday, May 27 at Bethel Church, Owatonna. A live stream of the funeral will be available at www.bethelowatonna.com/eventstream. Full obituary may be viewed on the funeral home website. For more information or to leave an online condolence message go to www.megercares.com