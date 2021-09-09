FARGO, NORTH DAKOTA — Carol Docken was born on September 13, 1961 in Fargo, North Dakota. She tragically passed away, surrounded by loved ones, on Sunday, July 25th 2021 after a brave battle with cancer. She was just 59 years old. To honor Carol's wishes her family will have a Celebration of Life this spring. Carol was a kind and gentle person who loved her family and friends more than anything. She was the life of the party. Her smile and laughter were infectious, lighting up any room she walked in. Family and friends would agree that Carol never met a stranger or kept a smile to herself. All who knew Carol loved and adored her. We will always carry her memory close and dear to our hearts. A sincere thank you to all the doctors, nurses and staff that cared for her. Our sweet, sweet Carol, this is not goodbye forever, this is just goodbye for now, until we meet again. We love you and miss you more than words can express. Your spirit and the unforgettable impression that you left upon this world will live on through everyone you encountered and forever in our hearts.
Lasting Memories
Trending Now
-
Owatonna unable to keep up in 'uncharacteristic' loss at Rochester Mayo
-
2 new Owatonna businesses get a boost from regional coaching program
-
COURT REPORTS: Driver tells cops she fled to avoid arrest
-
Man sentenced to one year jail time for interrupting 911 call
-
Public challenges School Board on rights during open meeting