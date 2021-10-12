OWATONNA — Linda Lee Grunwald, 75, passed away Oct. 4, 2021, surrounded by family after a brief battle with cancer.
She was born Dec. 4, 1945, to Florence Weakland and Lester Grunwald in Waseca, Minn. On Aug. 9, 1963, she married Lawrence Wiuff and they made their home in Owatonna. They later divorced. On Sep. 13, 1999, she married Gerald Murphy in Rochester, Minn. They later divorced. Linda enjoyed family gatherings, baking and cooking for her family, camping, puzzles, and was devoted to her faith. Her family enjoyed many adventures with her including many trips to Alma, Wis. Family was important to her, and she will be missed dearly.
She is survived by her children, Duane Wiuff (Linda Nelson) of Owatonna, Brenda (Todd) Rions of Owatonna, Tony Wiuff (Shari Dube) of Owatonna, Troy Wiuff (Kim Hinchley) of Owatonna, Kelly (Daniel) Berg of Lino Lakes, Minn.; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, brother, Gary Grunwald of Wabasha, Minn., nieces, and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, infant sisters at birth and brother, Robert Grunwald in 2007.
A remembrance gathering will be held Saturday, Oct. 16, at the Steele County Community Center (1380 S. Elm Ave., Owatonna) from 1-4 p.m. Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 22, at the Woodville Cemetery in Waseca, Minn.