Norman LaVern Rieck

OWATONNA — Norman L. Rieck of Owatonna passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family February 18, 2021. A funeral service is set for Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at 11 AM at Brick Meger Funeral Home. Friends may greet the family on Monday, February 22, 2021 at Brick - Meger Funeral Home in Owatonna from 4 - 7 PM and one hour before the funeral service at the funeral home on Tuesday.
Norman was born January 10, 1945 in Owatonna the son of Erick A. and Edna A. (Schroeder) Rieck. He attended school in Ellendale and graduated from there in 1962. After high school Norm hauled canned milk in the local area and later hauled bulk milk. He was united in marriage to Leona Miller in 1968 at St. Joseph Church in Owatonna. Norm went to work for Owatonna Tool Company shortly after their marriage and continued to work there for 28 years retiring in 2006. In retirement he drove truck for Souba's Peat Farm. He was a lifelong member of Zion Lutheran Church. His life interests include fishing, playing cards, cheering on the Vikings, watching NASCAR, hunting, and listening to music. His biggest joy was spending time with his beloved family.
Norman will be miss by his wife of 52 wonderful years Leona, his children Colleen Vasicek (Nick Spinler) of Owatonna, Kimberly (John) Pirkl of Hope, MN, Curtis (Amy) Rieck of Owatonna, Shelly Rieck of Buffalo Center, IA, Kevin (Carrie) Rieck of Claremont, MN, Karla (Chuck) Larsen of Byron, Randy (Cassidy) Rieck of Hayfield, MN, Kristin (Adam) Ulrich of Owatonna. 17 Grandchildren. One sister Verna (Willis) Yule of Owatonna. Norm was preceded in death by his parents, one sister Mercedes, one brother Emil and grandson Steven. Memorials may be directed to Owatonna Hospice. For more information or to leave a condolence message go to www.megercares.com