Donald Proulx

OWATONNA — Donald Edward Proulx, 86, of Owatonna, died Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at St. Mary's Hospital. He was born May 11, 1934 in Owatonna the son of Edward and Jenny (Behrands) Proulx.
Visitation will be at Redeemer Lutheran Church on Friday from 12pm to 2pm. Funeral services will be held February 12, 2021 at 2pm at Redeemer Lutheran Church with The Reverend Kirk Griebel officiating. Interment will be in the St. John Cemetery in Owatonna. Full obituary is listed online at www.michaelsonfuneral.com
