FARIBAULT — Karen Reider Luxton, 69, died Monday, August 9, 2021 at the Emeralds of Faribault.
She was born December 23, 1951 in Owatonna, Minnesota the daughter of Graden and Jeanette (Wille) Reider. Karen grew up in West Concord and graduated from West Concord High School in 1969. She worked for Federated Insurance for over 25 years and worked at Lasson Management for 5 years. She also enjoyed working in the hospitality industry. On November 25, 1989, she was united in marriage to Thomas Luxton. Karen enjoyed knitting and crocheting. She crocheted more than one hundred gloves and hats for the kids in West Concord. She was an avid Vikings fan. Karen enjoyed listening to music and attending concerts, especially the Oak Ridge Boys. Karen loved raising thoroughbred race horses.
She is survived by her husband, of 31 years, Thomas Luxton of Faribault; Step Children, Kristi (Chris) Fasnacht of Eden Prairie; Matthew (Patty) Luxton, Stonington CT; Jennifer Nemitz, of Owatonna; Step-grandchildren Ben and Eric Fasnacht, Rachel and Anthony Luxton, Joe and Nick Nemitz; brother, Keiven (and Jackie) Reider of Owatonna; sister, Kathy (and Mike) Garvey of Brookfield, WI; and many nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be at Michaelson Funeral Home, West Concord Chapel on Sunday from 4PM to 7PM, and Monday at 10AM at Trinity Lutheran Church, West Concord. Funeral services will be held August 16, 2021 at 11AM at Trinity Lutheran Church, West Concord. Memorials are preferred to the American Cancer Society, and Trinity Lutheran Church of West Concord. Special Thanks to Mayo Rochester Oncology Department and the staff at The Emeralds of Faribault.