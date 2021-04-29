TAMPA, FL — Dale Mickelson, of Tampa Florida passed away on December 11, 2020. He was 56 years of age.
Dale was born on January 5, 1964 to DuWayne and Barbara Mickelson. He graduated in 1983 from Grand Meadow High School.
Dale had a very successful career in sales and consulting in hard milling and highspeed machining techniques. Recently Dale had started his own business Hardmilling.Com. Dale was the true expert and pioneer in the industry. He has two books that were entered into the Library of Congress. Dale traveled the world and made friends everywhere he went. His laughter and personality filled every room he entered. Dale's passions were his family, fishing, hunting and yearly trips to Vegas and fishing opener at his uncle Ron's cabin in Grand Rapids with his family. He was the person that would drop everything for family and friends. Dale will be truly missed by all.
Dale is survived by his parents DuWayne (Arlys Cranston) Mickelson of Mantorville, and Barbara Mickelson of Byron; children Curtis Mickelson of Claremont, Jeremy Mickelson of Owatonna, and Bridgett Mickelson of Dodge Center; siblings Bryan Mickelson of Rochester, Kim (Tim) Postier of Byron, and Lynn (Tim) Gorski of Lakeville; and special friend Trisha Pliska of Grand Rapids. Dale is further survived by many loving nieces, nephews, grandchildren, uncle, aunts and cousins.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Michaelson Funeral Home in Owatonna with visitation one hour prior. The Reverend Cindy Halvorson will officiate. A reception will follow at SpareTime Entertainment in Owatonna followed by burial in Little Cedar Cemetery in Adams.