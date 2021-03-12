Jean A. Larson

MEDFORD — Jean Ann (Thiele) Larson passed away March 10, 2021 at the Emerald of Faribault.
Visitation will be 2-4 PM Sunday, March 14, 2021 at the Medford Funeral Home. The visitation will continue at the Medford Funeral Home on Monday from 10:30 - 11:15 AM followed by a procession to the church for the funeral mass. Funeral Mass will be 11:30 AM Monday, March 15 at Christ the King Catholic Church, Medford, MN.
Jean Ann Thiele Larson was born May 18th, 1938 to Leonard and Leona (Dietz) Thiele. Jean graduated from OHS in 1956 and worked at Security Bank and Trust.
She and George were united in marriage December 28th, 1957, while George was home on leave from the Navy.
In 1958, after being discharged from the Navy, George and Jean returned to Deerfield where they farmed until George's death in 1992.
Jean continued to run the farm, raising sheep and doing fieldwork. After leaving the farm, she worked at the Kitchen Collection in the Medford Mall and part-time for Drug Wise in Owatonna.
Jean loved to dance, read, bake, and can jams and jellies. She also enjoyed driving tractor while planting or harvesting, growing flowers and watching over her grandchildren.
She is survived by her children and spouses: Tim and Joanne Larson (Medford), Rich and Teri Larson (Caledonia), Charles and Diane (Owatonna), Trina and Dean Schmelzer (Withee, WI), Mathew and Ashly Larson (St. Charles). 17 grandchildren, 1 great-Grandson, one brother, Vince and Lori Thiele and sister-in-law Josephine Matz.
Jean is preceded in death by her husband and dearest friend George, infant son George Junior, her parents Leonard and Leona Thiele, her in-laws, Adolph and Marguerite Larson; brothers-in-law Robert Larson and Harlan Matz and sister-in-law Joyce Larson. For more information or to leave an online condolence message go to medfordfuneralhome.com