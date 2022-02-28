PALATINE, IL — Mary Herzog Flynn, 78, of Palatine, IL, died peacefully on February 25, 2022, at her home.
A wake and memorial Mass will take place on Saturday, March 26th at Holy Family Catholic Community, 2515 W Palatine Road, Inverness, IL. Online condolences can be left at https://obituaries.neptunesociety.com
Mary was born to Joseph and Melissa Herzog of Owatonna on August 18, 1943. She graduated from Marian High School, Saint Teresa College and Northwestern University with a master's degree in music education.
Mary was a music teacher at Palatine, Illinois District 15 for 30 years. She loved teaching children, singing with the Chicago Master Singers, volunteering at her church, and spending time with her family and many friends.
Mary married Eugene Flynn in 2004. She and Eugene enjoyed many trips with family and friends as well as European tours with the Chicago Master Singers. Mary and Eugene also enjoyed volunteering at their church and leading European travel class at the Institute for Continued Learning at Roosevelt University.
Mary is survived by Eugene Flynn, her stepson David Flynn (Stephanie), her brother William Herzog (Kathy), her sister Barbara Herzog, her nephew Matt Herzog (Jen), her niece Kristi Caulder (Steve), and many additional nephews and nieces by marriage.
