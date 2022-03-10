Jerome "Jerry F. Zetah, Ph.D.

OWATONNA — Jerome "Jerry" Francis Zetah, 88, of Owatonna, died Thursday, March 10, 2022 at Homestead Hospice House in Owatonna.
He was an identical triplet born February 5, 1934 in Renville County, Minnesota the son of Frank and Mary (Kodet) Zetah. He graduated from Danube High School. He served in the United States Army from June 13, 1957 until his honorable discharge on March 16, 1959.
Jerry was a life-long student. He earned a BA from St. John's, attended Seminary at St. John's, a BS from the U of M, a Masters from Mankato State, an EDS from U of Iowa and a Ph.D. From Union Institute in Cincinnati.
He served as a Catholic priest from 1965 to 1968. He was married to Marilyn Toner for 21 years and the couple was blessed with three children, Julianne, Michael and Jon. He later married Carol Kading on July 30, 1993. The couple made their home in Owatonna. Jerry retired from Owatonna School District where he worked as a Psychologist. He also worked part-time as a therapist for the South Central Human Relation Center. He was an original board member of the Hospitality House for men, and served as the director of the Family Living Center for 20 years. Jerry enjoyed writing poetry, traveling, exercising and giving of himself.
He is survived by his wife, Carol Zetah of Owatonna; children, Julianne Zetah of Minneapolis, Michael (Katy) Zetah of Minneapolis, Jon Zetah of Minneapolis; step-children, Douglas (Jane) Kading of Herriman, UT and Camille (Patrick) Weas of Plymouth; grandchildren, Alexandra Zetah, Taryn Zetah, Dr. Chris (Ashley) Kading, Kelly (Evan) Westbrook, Hannah Weas and Jack Weas; great-grandchildren, Graham and Rory Kading; sisters-in-law, Marlys Zetah and Elizabeth Zetah and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Mary Zetah; triplet brothers, James and Joseph Zetah; siblings, infant brother Zetah; Raymond (Lucille) Zetah, Sr. Leona M. Zetah R.S.M., Sr. Celine Zeta R.S.M., Vernon (Dorothy) Zetah, Alice (Stan) Nester, Frank Zetah, Leonard Zetah, Mary (Frank) Ukockis and Therese (Loren) Quam.
Visitation will be at Michaelson Funeral Home on Monday, March 14th from 4 - 7 PM and at Associated Church on Tuesday, March 15th from 10 - 11:00 AM. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Associated Church with Pastor Jim D. Oberg officiating. Interment with military honors by the Steele County Military Funeral Unit will be in the Forest Hill Cemetery in Owatonna followed by a lunch reception at the Art Center in Owatonna. Livestream of funeral service is available at: https://wearelivetoday.com/jerome-zetah
Memorials are preferred to the Hospitality House for men in Owatonna.