Ron A. Skala

OWATONNA — Ronald A. Skala, age 57 of Owatonna passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021 with his wife and children by his side.
Friends may greet the family 4-7:00 PM Tuesday June 22, 2021 at the Brick Meger Funeral Home and one hour prior to the funeral at church. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM Wednesday June 23, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church at Litomysl.
Ron was born on January 2, 1964 in Owatonna to Joe and Mary Ann (Simon) Skala. He went to country school at St. Isadore Litomysl through 8th grade. Ron graduated from Owatonna High School in 1982.
He married Dawn Snyder July 12, 1986 at Litomysl church and had two children, Derek and Chantel. When asked how he met Dawn, his eyes would always light up. From the second he saw Dawn he told his brother Joe, "I'm going to marry that girl." They moved out to the Skala Family Farm taking over working the land and milking cows.
Several years later Ron began a 20 -year career working at Federated Insurance, however he continued to farm until the day he passed. Ron was very active, he enjoyed golf, curling, softball and volleyball.
Most of all he loved his family, whether he was watching his kids in any activity they did, farming with his grandson Brooks, or anything family related Ron was there.
Ron is survived by wife Dawn whom he shared 35 years of marriage; son, Derek (Kayla) Skala; daughter, Chantel Skala; grandson, Brooks; sisters, Mary (Wayne) Sommers, Flory (Gary) Anderson; brothers, Ed (Sharon), Dave (Vickie), John (Toni), Richard (Connie), Tom (Lisa), Steve, Fran (LaKlenza), Joe (Michele).
Ron was preceded in death by his parents, and one infant sister.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Owatonna Wrestling Association or donor's choice.