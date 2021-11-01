OWATONNA, MINNESOTA — John Goslar died on Oct. 26 at the Luverne Veterans Home after a long fight with a debilitating disease. He is survived by his wife, Constance (Rupp) Goslar; three children, Wanda (Dave) McCan, Michael (Kristi) Goslar and Heather Goslar; nine grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and two sisters, Roxine, Lawton and Veda Goslar. He was preceded in death by his parents (Donald and Maxime Goslar), sister LaCoe Long, granddaughter Stephanie Carr and nephew James Black.
A celebration of life will be at an undetermined later date.