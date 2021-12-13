GOODHUE — Joshua Scott Budensiek, 34, of Goodhue, died peacefully surrounded by his loved ones on Thursday, December 9, 2021, at Mayo Clinic Hospital, St. Marys Campus in Rochester. He was born on June 2, 1987 in Cannon Falls to Todd and Virginia (Elwood) Budensiek. He graduated from Goodhue Public School in 2006. He worked for Ag Partners in Goodhue, Gerkens Feed & Grain in Zumbrota, and many local farmers. He was married on August 22, 2015 to Brooke Keller. They were blessed with three beautiful children; Remie (5), Finley (3), and Braeden (3 months). They lived in Goodhue and recently moved across town into their forever home. Josh enjoyed going to derbies, smoking meats, woodworking, gardening, football, and was an all-around handyman. He was a hard worker and had a great work ethic. He was a member of St. Luke Lutheran Church and a former member of the Goodhue Jaycees and 4-H. Josh was a great friend with a big heart and smile that will never be forgotten. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Brooke Lynn Budensiek of Goodhue; children, Remie Lynn, Finley Mae, and Braeden Todd Budensiek; parents, Todd and Virginia Budensiek of Red Wing; brother, Aaron (Angela) Budensiek of Pine Island; mother-in-law, Joan (Doug) Scholljegerdes of Owatonna; father-in-law, Duane (Laurie) Keller of Rochester; brothers and sisters-in law, Devin (Amber) Koch of Owatonna, John (Katie) Keller of Rochester, Chrysta Koch of Blooming Prairie, and Kathy Keller of Rochester; grandparents; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Roger and Jan Budensiek, and maternal grandfather, Dan Prokosch.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the family.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 17, 2021, at St. Luke Lutheran Church in Goodhue with Reverend Eric Hanson officiating. The funeral service will be livestreamed on the St. Luke Lutheran Church Facebook page. Visitation will be from 4 until 7 p.m. on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at the church and one hour prior to the funeral service on Friday. Burial will be at Zion Cemetery in rural Goodhue. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.