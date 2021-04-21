OWATONNA — Donald "Don" E. Meyer, age 84, of Owatonna, passed away at his home on April 21, 2021, surrounded by his family.
He was born November 27, 1036, in rural Fountain to Edwin and Alice (Finnerud) Meyer. Don graduated from Preston High School in 1954. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1954 to 1958. He later joined the Army Reserve, serving from 1980 to 1996. Most of his working life he was in the car and truck business. The last eight years before Don retired, he worked for the Department of Defense. Don married Carolyn Kujath in 1959. They had three children, Kevin, Elizabeth and Melissa. Carolyn passed away from Breast Cancer. He married Myrdene Ost in 2002. She had lost her husband to lung cancer. He enjoyed winters in Texas, motorcycle riding and working with old Honda bikes. Stamp collecting, wooden nickels and other nonprofitable past times, hunting, fishing and camping in the younger years.
Survivors include his wife, Myrdene; children, Kevin (Julie) Meyer of Lanesboro, Elizabeth (Lee) Tracy of Pipestone and Melissa Meyer of Chatfield; step-children, Melanie (Steve) Tukua of Rochester and Jeff (Suzanne) Ost of Owatonna; grandchildren, Michaela Meyer, Nicollet Meyer, Brianne (Nick) Erickson, Ryan Tracy, Ashley Tracy, Emily (Seth) Thompson, Thomas, Sarah and Katie Mensing; step-grandchildren Christopher (Amy), Michael, Scott, Danny (Jessica) Tukua and Dana (Bill) Wood; 5 great-grandchildren and 11 step great-grandchildren. Also surviving are his sister, Janis Schuster of Alma, WI; brothers, William (Barbara) Meyer of Sister Bay, WI and James Meyer of LaCrosse, WI; many nieces and nephews.
Don is preceded in death by his first wife, Carolyn; nephew, Jeffrey Schuster and step-grandson, Jason Ost.
A memorial service will be held at Redeemer Lutheran Church with The Reverend Kirk Griebel officiating. Interment will be in the Fairview Cemetery in Hayfield with military honors provided by the Steele County Military Funeral Unit. Family requests memorials to Redeemer Lutheran Church in Owatonna or to Fountain Lutheran Church Cemetery in Fountain.